Hollywood Ablaze: Fires' Impact on Entertainment and Celebrities

Weaker winds and intense firefighting efforts over the weekend boosted containment of fires burning in and around Los Angeles, but the effects of the blazes on the entertainment world continue to be felt.

Several projects and awards shows have been delayed. The Producers Guild postponed its nominations announcement on Sunday, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced she'd delay her Netflix lifestyles programme until March.

Following a fierce battle on Saturday, firefighters pushed back flames in Mandeville Canyon, near celebrity homes. However, strong winds are forecast to return this week. Tragically, 24 people have died, with homes destroyed and dozens more missing.

