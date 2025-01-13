Left Menu

Hollywood Ablaze: Fires' Impact on Entertainment and Celebrities

Weaker winds and firefighting efforts have improved containment of Los Angeles fires, but heavy impacts on the entertainment industry persist. Projects and awards shows were delayed. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, postponed her Netflix show launch. Tragically, 24 people have died, with more missing, as strong winds threaten further devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:04 IST
Hollywood Ablaze: Fires' Impact on Entertainment and Celebrities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Weaker winds and intense firefighting efforts over the weekend boosted containment of fires burning in and around Los Angeles, but the effects of the blazes on the entertainment world continue to be felt.

Several projects and awards shows have been delayed. The Producers Guild postponed its nominations announcement on Sunday, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced she'd delay her Netflix lifestyles programme until March.

Following a fierce battle on Saturday, firefighters pushed back flames in Mandeville Canyon, near celebrity homes. However, strong winds are forecast to return this week. Tragically, 24 people have died, with homes destroyed and dozens more missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025