Claude Jarman Jr., Renowned Child Actor of 'The Yearling', Passes Away at 90

Claude Jarman Jr., the acclaimed child actor from 'The Yearling', has died at 90. Notable for his Juvenile Academy Award win, Jarman also starred in films like 'Intruder in the Dust' and produced a documentary. He leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:52 IST
Actor Claude Jarman Jr (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Claude Jarman Jr., the celebrated child actor who won a Juvenile Academy Award for his poignant performance in the 1946 film 'The Yearling', passed away at the age of 90. His wife Katie confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Jarman died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Kentfield, California.

Jarman's filmography in 1949 included significant roles alongside Jeanette MacDonald in 'The Sun Comes Up', Robert Sterling in 'Roughshod', and a reunion with 'Yearling' director Clarence Brown in 'Intruder in the Dust', an adaptation of the William Faulkner novel. Jarman received his Juvenile Oscar from Shirley Temple in 1947 and was the seventh recipient of this honor.

In later years, Jarman produced a 1972 documentary about legendary music promoter Bill Graham and the Fillmore Auditorium, and made a final acting appearance in NBC's miniseries 'Centennial'. His memoir, 'My Life and the Final Days of Hollywood', was published in 2018. Jarman is survived by his wife, seven children, and eight grandchildren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

