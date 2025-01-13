Kalki Koechlin on Motherhood, Filming Pranks, and Return to Cinema

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, who embraced motherhood with the birth of her daughter Sappho alongside partner Guy Hershberg, candidly discussed the challenging early years of pregnancy and parenting. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Koechlin, known for her role in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', highlighted the often-overlooked physical and emotional toll pregnancy takes on women.

"Motherhood is far from a simple journey," Koechlin remarked, reflecting on the nine-month pregnancy period, childbirth, and the postpartum challenges. "Your body feels like it's in service to another, offering nutrients and energy." Recounting her initial months as a mother, she revealed, "The first six months were particularly tough. Sleepless nights and disturbed nutrition while breastfeeding left me feeling lost." She emphasized that society doesn't adequately address these difficulties.

Koechlin shares a deep bond with her now five-year-old daughter, Sappho. "It's like having a new friend," she affectionately noted. As Koechlin reinforces her cinematic presence, she recalls playful memories behind the scenes of the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. She and co-star Deepika Padukone engaged in playful pranks with Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor during shoots.

On a career front, Kalki Koechlin is set to debut in Tamil cinema with 'Nesippaya', where she assumes the role of a lawyer. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, promising fervor and excitement to her fans. (ANI)

