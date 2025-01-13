Tragedy Strikes Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya: Student Found Dead

A tragic incident unfolded at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya as the lifeless body of a class 12 student was discovered in her hostel room on Monday.

Identified as Utkalika Swain from Kendrapara district, she is believed to have ended her life by hanging herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan, according to police.

The incident came to light when fellow students attempted to reach Utkalika in the morning. Upon receiving no response, they forced the door open to find the grim scene. Police have launched an investigation, gathering statements from her local guardians, friends, and hostel staff. Her mobile phone has been seized, but no suicide note has been found.

(With inputs from agencies.)