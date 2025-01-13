Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya: Student Found Dead

A tragic incident occurred at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya where a class 12 student's body was found hanging in her hostel room. Identified as Utkalika Swain, authorities suspect suicide as she was found hanging from a ceiling fan. An investigation is underway by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya: Student Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya as the lifeless body of a class 12 student was discovered in her hostel room on Monday.

Identified as Utkalika Swain from Kendrapara district, she is believed to have ended her life by hanging herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan, according to police.

The incident came to light when fellow students attempted to reach Utkalika in the morning. Upon receiving no response, they forced the door open to find the grim scene. Police have launched an investigation, gathering statements from her local guardians, friends, and hostel staff. Her mobile phone has been seized, but no suicide note has been found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025