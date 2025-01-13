Unveiling 'The Greatest Rivalry': India vs Pakistan Cricket Clash

The highly anticipated documentary series, 'The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan', is set to premiere on Netflix this February 7. The streaming giant announced that the series will delve deep into the infamous cricketing competition between the two nations, offering an exploration of its drama and intensity.

Directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg, 'The Greatest Rivalry' promises to narrate untold stories from the first India-Pakistan ODI match. It will include exclusive interviews with cricket legends such as Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Waqar Younis, and others, who will share secrets and personal experiences of their cricketing days.

Produced by Grey Matter Entertainment, the series is more than a sports documentary. It goes beyond the cricket pitch to reveal the personal stories, cultural nuances, and raw emotions that have fuelled this legendary rivalry, making it a must-watch for fans and a piece of sporting history.

