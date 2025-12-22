Showdown in the NHS: Battling Strikes Amid a Flu Crisis

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) faced a tumultuous week as hospital doctors returned to work after a five-day strike over pay and working conditions. The industrial action, organized by the union for qualified medical practitioners, coincided with a significant hike in flu cases, further straining the system.

Health Minister Wes Streeting condemned the strike, labeling it as 'self-indulgent' and 'dangerous,' particularly during this challenging period. Despite the criticism, Streeting expressed willingness to negotiate with the British Medical Association (BMA) to end the cycle of disruptions plaguing the health service.

The continuation of this dispute, fueled by requests for better pay and job creation, remains a pressing issue. In light of rising flu hospitalizations reaching record numbers, the NHS braces for a difficult winter, with healthcare leaders warning of no imminent relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)