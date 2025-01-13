Tamil Nadu Honors Heroes: CM Pongal Medals Awarded

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared that 3,186 personnel from the police, fire and rescue, and prison departments will be awarded the CM Pongal medals for their exemplary service.

The awards, bestowed annually, aim to encourage personnel to demonstrate unwavering dedication to their duties. Medals are traditionally presented during the Pongal harvest festival.

Recipients, including police constables and fire service personnel, will receive a monthly allowance starting February 1, 2025. A ceremonial parade will honor the awardees with medals signed by the chief minister.

