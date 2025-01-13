Left Menu

Stars Unite in Wake of Devastating LA Wildfires

The recent wildfires in Los Angeles have cost actor Joshua Jackson his home, but he remains grateful for the safety of his loved ones. Notable figures like Beyonce and Jamie Lee Curtis have pledged millions to support affected communities, highlighting Hollywood's solidarity in this crisis.

13-01-2025
In the aftermath of the catastrophic wildfires gripping Southern California, actor Joshua Jackson finds solace in the safety of his family despite losing his Topanga Canyon home, a property he cherished since 2001. The fires, which erupted across several counties, have decimated thousands of homes, prompting widespread evacuations, according to Deadline.

Jackson, famous for his role in 'Doctor Odyssey,' expressed gratitude amidst his personal loss, emphasizing the well-being of his daughter, family, and neighbors. "All the people closest to me affected by the fire are ok," he stated. The blazes have triggered mandatory evacuation orders affecting over 105,000 people, with an additional 87,000 under warnings, as fierce winds exacerbate the situation.

As reported by Variety, renowned singer Beyonce stepped up to help displaced families, with her foundation BeyGOOD pledging $2.5 million for relief efforts. Her commitment joins other substantial donations from the Walt Disney Company, Paramount, and Fox Corp., collectively contributing to reconstruction initiatives alongside Warner Music and the Blavatnik Foundation.

Adding to the wave of support, actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced a $1 million donation to aid fire relief, acknowledging the relentless efforts of firefighters and first responders battling the infernos. "My husband, our children, and I are committed to supporting the great people of Los Angeles," Curtis wrote, underlining the collective resolve to rebuild and support those in distress. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

