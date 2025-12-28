Left Menu

Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks Mother for Childhood Over 'The Exorcist' Role

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis revealed her gratitude towards her late mother, Janet Leigh, for preventing her audition for the iconic 1973 film 'The Exorcist'. Leigh declined the opportunity on behalf of her then nearly 12-year-old daughter, emphasizing the importance of her childhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-12-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 11:31 IST
Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed deep gratitude towards her late mother, Janet Leigh, for declining an offer for her to audition for the 1973 horror classic, 'The Exorcist'. At the time, Curtis was nearly 12 years old when producer Ray Stark reached out with the proposal.

Leigh, known for her protective nature, believed strongly in maintaining a normal childhood for Curtis, despite the allure of Hollywood. She firmly said 'no' to the producer's request, choosing to shield her daughter from early exposure to the film industry.

Ultimately, the role of the possessed young girl, Regan MacNeil, went to Linda Blair, who later reprised it in the sequel 'Exorcist II: The Heretic'. Curtis, meanwhile, debuted in the 1978 horror film 'Halloween', directed by Laurie Strode, further cementing her own legacy in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

