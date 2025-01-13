Left Menu

Hollywood Stands Strong Amid LA Wildfires: Awards Delayed, Aid Pledged

The LA wildfires have postponed key Hollywood award nominations as the industry prioritizes safety. The Producers Guild and Academy have delayed award announcements and extended voting periods. Celebrities and corporations, including Beyonce's BeyGOOD and The Walt Disney Company, urgently mobilize to support affected communities with substantial donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:17 IST
Hollywood Stands Strong Amid LA Wildfires: Awards Delayed, Aid Pledged
PGA Awards (Image Source: Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The devastating wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles have prompted the Producers Guild of America to postpone its 2025 PGA Awards nominations once again, pushing announcements to next week. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made out of concern for those impacted by the fires.

In a similar move, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended its Oscar nomination voting period, originally set to close on January 12, to January 14, in light of the fires. The Oscars announcement will now occur on January 19, with affected members receiving updates via email from CEO Bill Kramer.

As relief efforts gain momentum, several high-profile figures and companies, including Beyonce and The Walt Disney Company, have pledged significant support for devastated communities. BeyGOOD plans to donate $2.5 million to aid affected families, while Disney contributes $15 million to relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025