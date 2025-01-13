Hollywood Stands Strong Amid LA Wildfires: Awards Delayed, Aid Pledged

The devastating wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles have prompted the Producers Guild of America to postpone its 2025 PGA Awards nominations once again, pushing announcements to next week. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made out of concern for those impacted by the fires.

In a similar move, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended its Oscar nomination voting period, originally set to close on January 12, to January 14, in light of the fires. The Oscars announcement will now occur on January 19, with affected members receiving updates via email from CEO Bill Kramer.

As relief efforts gain momentum, several high-profile figures and companies, including Beyonce and The Walt Disney Company, have pledged significant support for devastated communities. BeyGOOD plans to donate $2.5 million to aid affected families, while Disney contributes $15 million to relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)