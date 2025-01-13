Left Menu

NARS Arrives in India via Nykaa: A Beauty Game-Changer

NARS Cosmetics has launched in India through Nykaa, expanding its global reach. This partnership aims to make NARS' iconic products more accessible to Indian consumers, enhancing brand presence and catering to increasing demand for high-performing beauty solutions.

NARS Cosmetics has officially launched in India, marking a significant expansion move by teaming up with Nykaa, the country's leading beauty retailer. The brand's local debut is aimed at meeting growing demand for premium beauty products and reinforcing NARS' presence in the dynamic Indian market.

Beginning January 10th, 2025, NARS' celebrated products like the Light Reflecting Foundation and Orgasm Blush will be available on Nykaa's platform, both online and in select stores. This move underscores NARS' commitment to accessibility and its mission to inspire self-expression among consumers through artistry-driven beauty offerings.

Key figures behind the move, Sanjay Sharma from Shiseido Group and Anchit Nayar from Nykaa, expressed mutual excitement over the collaboration, emphasizing the opportunity it presents to connect with a broader audience. With this strategic entry, NARS aims to establish itself as a prominent player in India's thriving beauty scene.

