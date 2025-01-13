Left Menu

Aparna Sen Receives Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at WBFJA

Aparna Sen was honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award by the West Bengal Film Journalists Association for her contributions to Indian cinema. The ceremony recognized several talents in Bengali film, celebrating work from directors, actors, and musicians during an event themed around the circus industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:12 IST
Aparna Sen
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Aparna Sen was awarded the 'Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award' at the West Bengal Film Journalists Association's annual ceremony for her outstanding impact on Indian cinema.

Sen expressed her gratitude while praising the new generation of filmmakers such as Srijit Mukherji and Atanu Ghosh for upholding the rich legacy of Bengali cinema.

The event celebrated various talents, with 'Manik Babur Megh' bagging Best Bengali Film and Chandan Sen winning Best Actor. Prominent figures in Bengali entertainment gathered to honor the industry's accomplishments, paying tribute to Raj Kapoor on his birth centenary.

