Colorful Skies and Sweet Delights: Hyderabad's International Kite and Sweet Festival

The vibrant three-day International Kite and Sweet Festival began at Secunderabad Parade Ground on Monday, complementing the Makara Sankranti harvest festival. Inaugurated by Telangana ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar, the event was an extravagant display of colors and flavors.

Participants from 16 countries joined 100 national and international kite flyers, turning Hyderabad's sky into a spectacle. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed festive greetings amid widespread community celebrations of 'Bhogi'.

The Telangana State Tourism and Culture Department anticipated over 1.5 million visitors, while a sweet festival showcased culinary traditions with women displaying diverse homemade sweets for sale. The event marks a significant celebration in Hyderabad's festive calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)