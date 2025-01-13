Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela: A Record-Breaking Spiritual Confluence at Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is set to witness a record number of devotees participating in the first 'Amrit Snan'. The event follows significant traditions, including celestial alignments last seen 144 years ago. The festival emphasizes India's rich spiritual legacy, with devotees gathering for spiritual renewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:34 IST
Maha Kumbh Mela: A Record-Breaking Spiritual Confluence at Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, a record number of devotees are anticipated at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This year's event marks the first 'Amrit Snan', a significant ritual following the main 'snan' on Paush Poornima.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is steeped in tradition and celestial significance, happening after a major celestial event last witnessed 144 years ago. It embodies a blend of mythology, history, and astrology, drawing in people from across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the Mela's role in showcasing India's spiritual and cultural heritage. As pilgrims flock to Prayagraj, the state expects up to 35 crore participants, eager to partake in the charitable contributions initiated during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025