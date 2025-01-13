Maha Kumbh Mela: A Record-Breaking Spiritual Confluence at Prayagraj

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, a record number of devotees are anticipated at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This year's event marks the first 'Amrit Snan', a significant ritual following the main 'snan' on Paush Poornima.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is steeped in tradition and celestial significance, happening after a major celestial event last witnessed 144 years ago. It embodies a blend of mythology, history, and astrology, drawing in people from across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the Mela's role in showcasing India's spiritual and cultural heritage. As pilgrims flock to Prayagraj, the state expects up to 35 crore participants, eager to partake in the charitable contributions initiated during the festival.

