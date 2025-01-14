Anshu Ambani Breaks Silence: Focus on 'Mazaka' Release, Not Controversy

Actor Anshu Ambani has responded to the controversy surrounding comments made by 'Mazaka' director Trinadha Rao Nakkina about her body during the film's teaser launch. She urged fans to shift their attention to the upcoming film rather than dwell on the remarks.

Nakkina's comments about Ambani's body size drew immediate criticism, prompting him to issue a public apology. 'I made those comments in jest, hoping to make everyone laugh. However, if these remarks have hurt you, this is my mistake,' he said, expressing regret.

Ambani, whose notable works include 'Manmadhudu' and 'Raghavendra', emphasized her positive working relationship with Nakkina, describing him as 'the loveliest man'. She urged audiences to watch 'Mazaka' for the right reasons, marking her return to Telugu cinema after over 20 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)