Left Menu

Anshu Ambani Breaks Silence: Focus on 'Mazaka' Release, Not Controversy

Anshu Ambani addresses the controversy over director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's comments about her body, urging audiences to focus on their upcoming film 'Mazaka'. Despite the backlash, Ambani expressed gratitude towards Nakkina, who publicly apologized for his remarks. 'Mazaka', her comeback to Telugu cinema, is set for release on February 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:31 IST
Anshu Ambani Breaks Silence: Focus on 'Mazaka' Release, Not Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Anshu Ambani has responded to the controversy surrounding comments made by 'Mazaka' director Trinadha Rao Nakkina about her body during the film's teaser launch. She urged fans to shift their attention to the upcoming film rather than dwell on the remarks.

Nakkina's comments about Ambani's body size drew immediate criticism, prompting him to issue a public apology. 'I made those comments in jest, hoping to make everyone laugh. However, if these remarks have hurt you, this is my mistake,' he said, expressing regret.

Ambani, whose notable works include 'Manmadhudu' and 'Raghavendra', emphasized her positive working relationship with Nakkina, describing him as 'the loveliest man'. She urged audiences to watch 'Mazaka' for the right reasons, marking her return to Telugu cinema after over 20 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025