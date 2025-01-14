Billionaire Seeker: Laurene Powell Jobs Embraces Sanatan Dharma

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is making headlines during her visit to the Maha Kumbh, a major Hindu religious gathering in India. Powell Jobs, a billionaire and philanthropist, is noted for her quest for spiritual growth and her eagerness to learn about Sanatan Dharma.

Her spiritual journey faced a brief interruption when she was overwhelmed by the massive crowds, causing her to feel unwell momentarily. However, after a holy 'Ganga snan' (bath in the Ganges) and some rest, her spirit remains undeterred and she continues to seek wisdom in Sanatan Dharma under the guidance of her guru, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri.

Granted the spiritual name 'Kamla', Powell Jobs endeavors to distance herself from her billionaire status, embracing the simplicity and serenity of the Akhara surroundings. Her visit has captivated those present, as she prioritizes learning and spiritual connections over media attention, reflecting deeply on the profound teachings of the timeless sanatani culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)