Left Menu

Billionaire Seeker: Laurene Powell Jobs Embraces Sanatan Dharma

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, visited the Maha Kumbh in her quest for spiritual enlightenment. Despite health setbacks due to crowds, she remains committed to learning about Sanatan Dharma. Her guru has given her the name 'Kamla', reflecting her humility and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:21 IST
Billionaire Seeker: Laurene Powell Jobs Embraces Sanatan Dharma
  • Country:
  • India

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is making headlines during her visit to the Maha Kumbh, a major Hindu religious gathering in India. Powell Jobs, a billionaire and philanthropist, is noted for her quest for spiritual growth and her eagerness to learn about Sanatan Dharma.

Her spiritual journey faced a brief interruption when she was overwhelmed by the massive crowds, causing her to feel unwell momentarily. However, after a holy 'Ganga snan' (bath in the Ganges) and some rest, her spirit remains undeterred and she continues to seek wisdom in Sanatan Dharma under the guidance of her guru, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri.

Granted the spiritual name 'Kamla', Powell Jobs endeavors to distance herself from her billionaire status, embracing the simplicity and serenity of the Akhara surroundings. Her visit has captivated those present, as she prioritizes learning and spiritual connections over media attention, reflecting deeply on the profound teachings of the timeless sanatani culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025