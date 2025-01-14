Paperworld India 2025: A Showcase of Innovation and Sustainability in Stationery and Gifting

The upcoming edition of Paperworld India, set to take place at Mumbai's Bombay Exhibition Centre from January 23-25, 2025, is poised to be a major event for the stationery and gifting industries. Co-located with the Corporate Gifts Show, it promises to showcase top-tier and forward-thinking products from over 340 exhibitors.

Among the expected highlights are various product launches and a surge in participation from segments like educational toys and sustainable paper brands. The event will also spotlight segments growing in the corporate gifts sphere, including pharma packaging and personalised gifting brands, with emphasis on eco-friendly and customised solutions.

With the global market for stationery and supplies projected to grow significantly, alongside the boom in India's personalised gifting market, Paperworld India 2025 is set to emphasize innovation and sustainability as key industry drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)