Bollywood power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen at Mumbai airport, sparking vacation rumors before Sidharth's 40th birthday. In effortless style, they turned heads, with Sidharth's upcoming movie ventures set for release in 2023 and beyond, maintaining his busy career trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:32 IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Jet Off Ahead of Star's Milestone Birthday
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood's celebrated couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were recently seen making a stylish entry at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, possibly heading for a vacation just ahead of Sidharth's 40th birthday on January 16. The duo continues to make waves with their chic fashion sense, walking hand-in-hand and setting couple goals.

Paparazzi videos captured the pair as they elegantly arrived at the airport. Kiara made a fashion statement in a grey V-neck sweater coupled with white pants, leaving her hair open and accessorizing with dark sunglasses and a vibrant red handbag. Sidharth matched her effortlessly, donning a black T-shirt, a complementary jacket, jeans, and dark sunglasses, sharing smiles with photographers as they entered the airport.

On the professional front, Kiara has recently appeared in 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan, released on January 10, and is excited about her roles in the upcoming films 'Don 3' and 'War 2.' Meanwhile, Sidharth prepares for a bustling schedule, teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari,' slated for a July 25 release, and featuring in 'VVAN - Force of the Forest,' a folk thriller by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF, expected to debut during Chhath 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

