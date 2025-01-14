Colonel Rajesh Kalia: The Strategic Voice of the Indian Army Retires

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, an esteemed Army officer, has retired following an illustrious 37-year tenure, marked by strategic deployments in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the northeastern regions of India. Known for his adept handling of media relations, Kalia played a significant role in shaping the Army's public image.

A paratrooper by training, Colonel Kalia was the Defence Public Relations Officer for the Indian Army's 3 and 4 Corps. He was pivotal in articulating military perspectives amid insurgency issues, especially in the northeast. In 2007, stationed at the Northern Command in Jammu and Kashmir, Kalia countered perception wars initiated by the Pakistani ISI.

His career included participation in key operations like 'Operation Meghdhoot' in Siachen, and counter-insurgency missions such as 'Operation Rhino'. After the 370 abrogation in 2019, he was the Army's media liaison in Kashmir, notably during high-tension incidents like the Balakot strike and the Pulwama attack. His farewell speech, 'Communication in the Fog of Misinformation', capped off a remarkable career.

