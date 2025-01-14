Rohidi Music Festival: Celebrating Rajasthan's Timeless Melodies

In a vibrant celebration of Rajasthan's musical and cultural heritage, the Rohidi Music Festival took center stage in the picturesque desert town of Sheo, Barmer. Sponsored by STAGE OTT, the landmark event featured over 400 Manganiyar artists, whose performances showcased the rich folk traditions of the region.

The festival was marked by spellbinding performances from reputable groups such as Virasat Lok Sansthan, Joga Dhol Party from Bisala, and Akala Dariya. Notable highlights included a rendition of the national anthem and the evocative performance of 'Dharti Dhora Ri.' Esteemed artists like Padma Shri awardees Ustad Sakar Khan's family and Ustad Lakha Khan captivated the audience.

STAGE OTT's CEO Vinay Singhal expressed the festival's success as both a platform for economic empowerment of artists and a bastion for cultural preservation. The Rohidi Music Festival's role in uplifting the Manganiyar community while promoting Rajasthan's folklore has set a benchmark for future initiatives that blend tradition with visionary progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)