Paris Olympic Medals Lose Their Shine: An Iron-Cast Legacy Deteriorating

The Paris Olympic medals are facing scrutiny as more than 100 have reportedly deteriorated since the 2024 Games. Numerous athletes have voiced concerns, sharing images on social media, prompting the Monnaie de Paris to respond by replacing damaged pieces and revising their varnishing process.

The medals, featuring a unique hexagonal iron piece from the Eiffel Tower, were highly anticipated for their design and symbolic value. However, issues emerged during last summer's Games when some athletes noted the medals' quality diminished.

In response, by the first quarter of 2025, the Monnaie de Paris is set to systematically replace any defective medals. This follows ongoing discussions with Olympic committees worldwide to ensure athletes receive their due accolades.

