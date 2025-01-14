Left Menu

Paris Olympic Medals Lose Their Shine: An Iron-Cast Legacy Deteriorating

The Monnaie de Paris is replacing over 100 medals from the Paris Olympics due to complaints about deterioration. Athletes have shared images of the damaged medals on social media. The company has updated its varnishing process and will replace all affected medals by early 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The Paris Olympic medals are facing scrutiny as more than 100 have reportedly deteriorated since the 2024 Games. Numerous athletes have voiced concerns, sharing images on social media, prompting the Monnaie de Paris to respond by replacing damaged pieces and revising their varnishing process.

The medals, featuring a unique hexagonal iron piece from the Eiffel Tower, were highly anticipated for their design and symbolic value. However, issues emerged during last summer's Games when some athletes noted the medals' quality diminished.

In response, by the first quarter of 2025, the Monnaie de Paris is set to systematically replace any defective medals. This follows ongoing discussions with Olympic committees worldwide to ensure athletes receive their due accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

