Thrills and Tragedies at Avaniyapuram Jallikattu
The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, held during the Pongal festival, saw a display of bull taming prowess, with top winners receiving substantial prizes. Despite excitement, the event was marred by the death of a participant and injuries to several others, while hundreds of bulls and tamers showcased their skills.
- Country:
- India
The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, a famed bull-taming sport, unfolded amidst much fanfare during the Pongal festival on Tuesday. The event concluded with the owner of the best bull taking home a tractor as a prize, while the top bull tamer received a car.
Tragically, the day was not without incident. A young bull tamer, Navin Kumar, lost his life, and at least ten others sustained injuries as they attempted to tame the bulls, which were marked with sandalpaste as they charged from the Vadivasal. Enthusiastic spectators and participants alike filled the venue, seeking firsthand excitement.
Despite the festive atmosphere, the event faced moments of tension, including minor clashes between participants. The best bull owner, Malayandi, and tamer Karthik were awarded by officials, with many joining to celebrate the tradition. The event was well-attended, with around 825 bulls and 500 men participating under tight security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
