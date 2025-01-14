Left Menu

Pune Set to Shine: 77th Army Day Parade with Historic Firsts

Pune hosts the 77th Army Day Parade featuring the Nepal Army band, an all-girl NCC contingent, women Agniveers, and innovative 'robotic mules'. Celebrated at the Bombay Engineers Group, the parade showcases military strength and fosters Indo-Nepal relations. The event emphasizes the theme 'Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena'.

The historic city of Pune is set to host the 77th Army Day Parade, marking a significant celebration never before seen in this locale. Unique to this year's parade is the inaugural participation of the Nepal Army band, an all-girl NCC marching team, and an all-women Agniveer contingent. These inclusions symbolize a notable gesture of friendship and cultural exchange with the Nepalese army.

Alongside these vibrant participants, the parade will display India's formidable military assets including K9 Vajra howitzers, T-90 tanks, and multi-barrel rocket systems. A first for the event, 12 robotic mules will showcase advanced military technology, saluting dignitaries as they pass the dais.

The theme for this year's parade, 'Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena', focuses on the army's role in contributing to a stronger nation. As Pune decorates itself in military insignia and colors, the parade not only highlights historic change but also emphasizes the evolving modern capabilities of the Indian Army.

