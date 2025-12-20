Union Home Ministry Boosts Ex-Agniveer Quota in BSF Recruitment

The Union Home Ministry has officially announced an increase in the quota reserved for ex-Agniveers in the Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment process, as per the latest gazette notification. The quota has been significantly raised from 10% to 50% to benefit ex-Agniveers seeking constable positions.

The amendment to the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015, ensures relaxation in upper age limits and exempts ex-Agniveers from the Physical Standard and Efficiency tests. This provision is included in the first phase of recruitment, aiming to incorporate these veterans effectively within the BSF ranks.

Moreover, the Centre aims to streamline and enhance career progression for ex-Agniveers through coordinated activities managed by the Union Home Ministry. This comes as part of broader reforms introduced under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, initiated last year to rejuvenate the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)