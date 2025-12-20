Left Menu

Union Home Ministry Boosts Ex-Agniveer Quota in BSF Recruitment

The Union Home Ministry has raised the quota for ex-Agniveers' constable recruitment in the BSF to 50% from 10%, as per a gazette notification. The revised rules offer age-limit relaxation and test exemptions for ex-Agniveers, marking a significant policy shift in armed forces recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:12 IST
Union Home Ministry Boosts Ex-Agniveer Quota in BSF Recruitment
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has officially announced an increase in the quota reserved for ex-Agniveers in the Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment process, as per the latest gazette notification. The quota has been significantly raised from 10% to 50% to benefit ex-Agniveers seeking constable positions.

The amendment to the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015, ensures relaxation in upper age limits and exempts ex-Agniveers from the Physical Standard and Efficiency tests. This provision is included in the first phase of recruitment, aiming to incorporate these veterans effectively within the BSF ranks.

Moreover, the Centre aims to streamline and enhance career progression for ex-Agniveers through coordinated activities managed by the Union Home Ministry. This comes as part of broader reforms introduced under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, initiated last year to rejuvenate the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025