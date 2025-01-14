Harmony Behind Bars: Makar Sankranti Unity in Kaushambi Jail

In an inspiring display of unity and cultural celebration, the inmates at Kaushambi district jail joined hands to celebrate Makar Sankranti. According to police reports on Tuesday, prisoners from different communities participated in the festivities, highlighting a rare occasion of harmony behind bars.

The celebrations featured traditional rituals such as the sprinkling of holy Ganga water and tying of Kalawa threads on wrists. Notably, Muslim inmates also took part, demonstrating a spirit of communal amity, as confirmed by District Jail Superintendent Ajitesh Kumar.

Home to 500 inmates from various states, the prison witnessed a collective recitation of Sundarkand along with a 'havan' and 'aarti'. The event concluded on a sweet note with the distribution of laddoos and khichdi as prasad, bringing a moment of joy and togetherness.

(With inputs from agencies.)