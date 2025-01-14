Cultural Bridges: Victorian MP John Mullahy Celebrates Udupi Saptotsava

John Mullahy, a member of the Victorian Government, marked his presence at the illustrious Udupi Sri Krishna Temple during the Saptotsava festivities on Tuesday, showcasing his admiration for longstanding traditions.

Mullahy acknowledged the growing Indian diaspora in Glen Waverley, noting its significance in the constituency. He praised the efforts of Sri Venkata Krishna Brundavana (SVKB) in Melbourne, highlighting the substantial support it receives from the Victorian Government.

His visit emphasized the enduring connections between Victoria and India, bolstered by initiatives like Victoria's India Strategy 2025-30 aimed at enhancing economic and cultural relations. Mullahy was honored by local spiritual leaders with traditional gifts, symbolizing the strengthening ties.

