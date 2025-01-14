Left Menu

Cultural Bridges: Victorian MP John Mullahy Celebrates Udupi Saptotsava

John Mullahy, Victorian Government member, visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple for Saptotsava. He praised the traditions, highlighted the Indian diaspora in Glen Waverley, and discussed Melbourne's SVKB contributions. Mullahy emphasized Victoria's substantial Indian community and their cultural ties, as seen in the Victoria-India Strategy 2025-30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:18 IST
Cultural Bridges: Victorian MP John Mullahy Celebrates Udupi Saptotsava
  • Country:
  • India

John Mullahy, a member of the Victorian Government, marked his presence at the illustrious Udupi Sri Krishna Temple during the Saptotsava festivities on Tuesday, showcasing his admiration for longstanding traditions.

Mullahy acknowledged the growing Indian diaspora in Glen Waverley, noting its significance in the constituency. He praised the efforts of Sri Venkata Krishna Brundavana (SVKB) in Melbourne, highlighting the substantial support it receives from the Victorian Government.

His visit emphasized the enduring connections between Victoria and India, bolstered by initiatives like Victoria's India Strategy 2025-30 aimed at enhancing economic and cultural relations. Mullahy was honored by local spiritual leaders with traditional gifts, symbolizing the strengthening ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025