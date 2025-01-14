Cultural Bridges: Victorian MP John Mullahy Celebrates Udupi Saptotsava
John Mullahy, Victorian Government member, visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple for Saptotsava. He praised the traditions, highlighted the Indian diaspora in Glen Waverley, and discussed Melbourne's SVKB contributions. Mullahy emphasized Victoria's substantial Indian community and their cultural ties, as seen in the Victoria-India Strategy 2025-30.
- Country:
- India
John Mullahy, a member of the Victorian Government, marked his presence at the illustrious Udupi Sri Krishna Temple during the Saptotsava festivities on Tuesday, showcasing his admiration for longstanding traditions.
Mullahy acknowledged the growing Indian diaspora in Glen Waverley, noting its significance in the constituency. He praised the efforts of Sri Venkata Krishna Brundavana (SVKB) in Melbourne, highlighting the substantial support it receives from the Victorian Government.
His visit emphasized the enduring connections between Victoria and India, bolstered by initiatives like Victoria's India Strategy 2025-30 aimed at enhancing economic and cultural relations. Mullahy was honored by local spiritual leaders with traditional gifts, symbolizing the strengthening ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Diaspora: Shaping a Global India with Optimism
Global Workforce Ambassador: Indian Diaspora's Role
Odisha's Global Echo: Celebrating the Indian Diaspora
Empowering the Indian Diaspora: Bridging Nations at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Celebrating Global Impact of Indian Diaspora