Left Menu

Gaurav Gatha: The Epic Journey of Indian Warfare

The Army will present 'Gaurav Gatha,' a multi-media showcase of warfare evolution from ancient to modern times, in Pune for the 77th Army Day. The event includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's participation, a majestic parade, and interactions with veterans. It's a powerful blend of history and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:36 IST
Gaurav Gatha: The Epic Journey of Indian Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is set to mesmerize Pune with 'Gaurav Gatha,' a dynamic showcase of the evolution of warfare, tracing its roots from ancient opuses to modern conflicts. Scheduled to coincide with the 77th Army Day on Wednesday, this multi-media extravaganza will feature Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and is designed to kindle national pride and patriotism. The event will unfurl at the Bhagat Pavillion of the Bombay Engineers Group, drawing historical themes from Indian epics and contemporary wars.

Ahead of this grand event, Union Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled for a meeting over tea with 'Veer Nari' and veterans. This occasion will see the unveiling of an app and the virtual laying of the foundation stone for an Army Paralympic Node. In a symbolic gesture, sacred waters collected from various forts linked with Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji will be ceremoniously handed over to Singh to present to a local museum representative.

The 'Gaurav Gatha' show, running for about 35 minutes, utilizes cutting-edge laser, sound, and light technologies to narrate iconic episodes from India's rich martial history. A key highlight will be a majestic parade, showcasing marching contingents and a 'robotic mules' demo, making this a significant first for Pune's Army Day Parade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025