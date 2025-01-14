Gaurav Gatha: The Epic Journey of Indian Warfare

The Indian Army is set to mesmerize Pune with 'Gaurav Gatha,' a dynamic showcase of the evolution of warfare, tracing its roots from ancient opuses to modern conflicts. Scheduled to coincide with the 77th Army Day on Wednesday, this multi-media extravaganza will feature Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and is designed to kindle national pride and patriotism. The event will unfurl at the Bhagat Pavillion of the Bombay Engineers Group, drawing historical themes from Indian epics and contemporary wars.

Ahead of this grand event, Union Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled for a meeting over tea with 'Veer Nari' and veterans. This occasion will see the unveiling of an app and the virtual laying of the foundation stone for an Army Paralympic Node. In a symbolic gesture, sacred waters collected from various forts linked with Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji will be ceremoniously handed over to Singh to present to a local museum representative.

The 'Gaurav Gatha' show, running for about 35 minutes, utilizes cutting-edge laser, sound, and light technologies to narrate iconic episodes from India's rich martial history. A key highlight will be a majestic parade, showcasing marching contingents and a 'robotic mules' demo, making this a significant first for Pune's Army Day Parade.

