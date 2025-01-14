Left Menu

Pakistan and Bangladesh Strengthen Defence Ties Amid Regional Challenges

Pakistan and Bangladesh have reiterated their commitment to bolstering defence ties despite regional challenges. During meetings between top military officials, both nations underscored the importance of fostering a robust defence partnership. Discussions focused on enhancing military cooperation and promoting regional peace and stability through joint initiatives.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have renewed their commitment to strengthening defence ties during a recent visit by a high-ranking Bangladeshi military official. The Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, Lieutenant General S M Kamr-ul-Hassan, met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for critical discussions.

The meetings, held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, focused on evolving security dynamics and explored new avenues to boost military cooperation between the two nations. Both sides highlighted the importance of insulating their partnership from external influences.

Following discussions that included talks with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the countries reaffirmed their vision for a secure and prosperous future supported by strong defence collaboration aimed at regional stability.

