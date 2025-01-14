Puri Jagannath Temple's Queue Darshan System Set for Launch
Starting January 20, Puri Jagannath Temple is implementing a new queue darshan system to enhance visibility of deities. This system, initially planned for New Year's Day, features a six-lane ramp with dedicated pathways. The arrangements include separate lanes for men, women, and senior citizens.
The Puri Jagannath Temple's much-awaited queue darshan system is slated to commence on January 20, the state's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced on Tuesday.
This new system, designed to enhance visibility of the deities, features a six-lane ramp enclosed by wooden collapsible barricades at Natamandap, opposite the sanctum sanctorum. Initially planned for New Year's Day, the implementation was postponed due to the heavy influx of visitors during the festivities.
The temple has made provisions for men, women, and senior citizens, with future plans to accommodate differently-abled devotees. Entry will be through Satapahacha gate, with exits via Ghanti and Garada gates, intending to streamline the public darshan experience.
