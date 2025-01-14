Left Menu

Puri Jagannath Temple's Queue Darshan System Set for Launch

Starting January 20, Puri Jagannath Temple is implementing a new queue darshan system to enhance visibility of deities. This system, initially planned for New Year's Day, features a six-lane ramp with dedicated pathways. The arrangements include separate lanes for men, women, and senior citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:42 IST
Puri Jagannath Temple's Queue Darshan System Set for Launch
  • Country:
  • India

The Puri Jagannath Temple's much-awaited queue darshan system is slated to commence on January 20, the state's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced on Tuesday.

This new system, designed to enhance visibility of the deities, features a six-lane ramp enclosed by wooden collapsible barricades at Natamandap, opposite the sanctum sanctorum. Initially planned for New Year's Day, the implementation was postponed due to the heavy influx of visitors during the festivities.

The temple has made provisions for men, women, and senior citizens, with future plans to accommodate differently-abled devotees. Entry will be through Satapahacha gate, with exits via Ghanti and Garada gates, intending to streamline the public darshan experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025