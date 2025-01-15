Entertainment News: Oscar Delays & Silencing Icons

In entertainment news, the Oscars have once again been postponed due to ongoing wildfires around Los Angeles. Originally scheduled for this Friday, the prestigious nominations will now be announced on January 23, slightly delaying Hollywood's most anticipated event.

Renowned photographer Oliviero Toscani, known for his provocative Benetton advertising campaigns, has died at the age of 82. Admitted in serious condition last week, Toscani passed away near his Tuscan home, leaving behind a legacy of bold and shocking imagery.

In international entertainment developments, Chinese officials have initiated talks with Taylor Swift's team regarding a possible concert in Shanghai. This follows the success of her 'Eras' tour, which garnered over $1 billion globally. Meanwhile, American country singer Carrie Underwood will perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, expressing her honor at participating in the historic event.

