Left Menu

Entertainment News: Oscar Delays & Silencing Icons

The Oscars have been postponed due to wildfires in Los Angeles. Influential photographer Oliviero Toscani has passed away at 82. Discussions are underway for pop icon Taylor Swift's concert in Shanghai. Country star Carrie Underwood is set to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:28 IST
Entertainment News: Oscar Delays & Silencing Icons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In entertainment news, the Oscars have once again been postponed due to ongoing wildfires around Los Angeles. Originally scheduled for this Friday, the prestigious nominations will now be announced on January 23, slightly delaying Hollywood's most anticipated event.

Renowned photographer Oliviero Toscani, known for his provocative Benetton advertising campaigns, has died at the age of 82. Admitted in serious condition last week, Toscani passed away near his Tuscan home, leaving behind a legacy of bold and shocking imagery.

In international entertainment developments, Chinese officials have initiated talks with Taylor Swift's team regarding a possible concert in Shanghai. This follows the success of her 'Eras' tour, which garnered over $1 billion globally. Meanwhile, American country singer Carrie Underwood will perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, expressing her honor at participating in the historic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025