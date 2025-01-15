Left Menu

Gerard Butler's Intense On-Set Experiences: From '300' To Near-Death Encounters

Actor Gerard Butler reminisces about the extreme challenges faced during the filming of '300', including severe injuries to co-stars. Butler also shares harrowing near-death experiences while shooting other films, including 'Chasing Mavericks'. His candid reflections reveal a career marked by risky endeavors and unexpected mishaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:36 IST
Gerard Butler's Intense On-Set Experiences: From '300' To Near-Death Encounters
Actor Gerard Butler (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview, actor Gerard Butler shared vivid memories of the grueling and hazardous filming process for Zack Snyder's '300'. Recalling the intense action sequences, Butler revealed that multiple co-stars were hospitalized due to the film's demanding nature. He described the set environment as 'insane', recounting various injuries, including instances where spears caused eye injuries and ankles were broken.

The film, released as a directorial marvel by Snyder, is cited among Hollywood's top action films, followed by a sequel in 2014 under director Noam Murro. Butler is no stranger to dangerous filmmaking, having faced numerous near-death experiences during his career, notably on the set of 'Chasing Mavericks' where he survived a freak surfing accident.

Butler's retelling includes multiple mishaps involving prominent co-stars like Hilary Swank, whom he accidentally scarred during the filming of 'PS I Love You', and Angelina Jolie, narrowly avoiding a serious incident on 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider'. Despite his experiences, Butler's career reflects resilience and commitment to his craft, continuing unabated with projects like 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'—filmed even after a significant ACL injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025