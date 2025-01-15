Gerard Butler's Intense On-Set Experiences: From '300' To Near-Death Encounters

In a recent interview, actor Gerard Butler shared vivid memories of the grueling and hazardous filming process for Zack Snyder's '300'. Recalling the intense action sequences, Butler revealed that multiple co-stars were hospitalized due to the film's demanding nature. He described the set environment as 'insane', recounting various injuries, including instances where spears caused eye injuries and ankles were broken.

The film, released as a directorial marvel by Snyder, is cited among Hollywood's top action films, followed by a sequel in 2014 under director Noam Murro. Butler is no stranger to dangerous filmmaking, having faced numerous near-death experiences during his career, notably on the set of 'Chasing Mavericks' where he survived a freak surfing accident.

Butler's retelling includes multiple mishaps involving prominent co-stars like Hilary Swank, whom he accidentally scarred during the filming of 'PS I Love You', and Angelina Jolie, narrowly avoiding a serious incident on 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider'. Despite his experiences, Butler's career reflects resilience and commitment to his craft, continuing unabated with projects like 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'—filmed even after a significant ACL injury.

