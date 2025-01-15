Gerard Butler's Intense On-Set Experiences: From '300' To Near-Death Encounters
Actor Gerard Butler reminisces about the extreme challenges faced during the filming of '300', including severe injuries to co-stars. Butler also shares harrowing near-death experiences while shooting other films, including 'Chasing Mavericks'. His candid reflections reveal a career marked by risky endeavors and unexpected mishaps.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent interview, actor Gerard Butler shared vivid memories of the grueling and hazardous filming process for Zack Snyder's '300'. Recalling the intense action sequences, Butler revealed that multiple co-stars were hospitalized due to the film's demanding nature. He described the set environment as 'insane', recounting various injuries, including instances where spears caused eye injuries and ankles were broken.
The film, released as a directorial marvel by Snyder, is cited among Hollywood's top action films, followed by a sequel in 2014 under director Noam Murro. Butler is no stranger to dangerous filmmaking, having faced numerous near-death experiences during his career, notably on the set of 'Chasing Mavericks' where he survived a freak surfing accident.
Butler's retelling includes multiple mishaps involving prominent co-stars like Hilary Swank, whom he accidentally scarred during the filming of 'PS I Love You', and Angelina Jolie, narrowly avoiding a serious incident on 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider'. Despite his experiences, Butler's career reflects resilience and commitment to his craft, continuing unabated with projects like 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'—filmed even after a significant ACL injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC defers hearing till Jan 2 on compliance of its order by Punjab govt on shifting of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to hospital.
Punjab govt says negotiations are going on at various levels with the protesting farmers and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to hospital.
Punjab government seeks three days more time from SC for compliance of its directive to shift farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to hospital.
Fire Erupts at Hospital: Chaos Averted
Pioneering Surgery Saves Infant with Rare Condition at Kauvery Hospital