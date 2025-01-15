Left Menu

Honoring Young Trailblazers: Bharat Scouts & Guides Rajya Puraskar Awarded

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik presented the Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar to 161 recipients, recognizing their dedication and commitment to society. He emphasized the responsibility that comes with the award and encouraged youth involvement in the movement to foster leadership, discipline, and patriotism.

In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik presented the prestigious Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar to 69 scouts and 92 guides on Wednesday.

Governor Parnaik, the chief patron of the Bharat Scouts and Guides State Association, praised the awardees for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to society, noting that the honor is both a recognition and a responsibility to continue serving with renewed enthusiasm.

Encouraging young people to join the movement, he highlighted its role in developing leadership skills and a sense of nation-first dedication, urging youth to uphold the values that make a united and developed India. Founded in 1948 with only 24 boys, the movement now includes 877 units in 439 schools with over 13,000 members.

