Haryana Honors Pandit Sharma with New Initiatives
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared the establishment of a research chair and potential renaming of a university after freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma. The state will annually commemorate his birth anniversary, recognizing his role in the freedom struggle and development of Haryana.
In a significant move to honor the legacy of freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced several key initiatives on Wednesday.
At Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Saini revealed plans to establish a research chair in Sharma's name. Additionally, he hinted at the possibility of naming a university or institution after the revered leader, acknowledging his substantial contributions to the nation's independence and state-building efforts.
The announcements came during a statue unveiling ceremony at Pandit Shriram Sharma Park in Rohtak. The Chief Minister also pledged a Rs 21 lakh grant to the Pandit Shriram Sharma Vichar Manch Samiti and proposed further beautification of the park.
