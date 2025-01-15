Left Menu

Haryana Honors Pandit Sharma with New Initiatives

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared the establishment of a research chair and potential renaming of a university after freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma. The state will annually commemorate his birth anniversary, recognizing his role in the freedom struggle and development of Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:45 IST
Haryana Honors Pandit Sharma with New Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to honor the legacy of freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced several key initiatives on Wednesday.

At Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Saini revealed plans to establish a research chair in Sharma's name. Additionally, he hinted at the possibility of naming a university or institution after the revered leader, acknowledging his substantial contributions to the nation's independence and state-building efforts.

The announcements came during a statue unveiling ceremony at Pandit Shriram Sharma Park in Rohtak. The Chief Minister also pledged a Rs 21 lakh grant to the Pandit Shriram Sharma Vichar Manch Samiti and proposed further beautification of the park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025