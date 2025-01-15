Haryana Honors Pandit Sharma with New Initiatives

In a significant move to honor the legacy of freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced several key initiatives on Wednesday.

At Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Saini revealed plans to establish a research chair in Sharma's name. Additionally, he hinted at the possibility of naming a university or institution after the revered leader, acknowledging his substantial contributions to the nation's independence and state-building efforts.

The announcements came during a statue unveiling ceremony at Pandit Shriram Sharma Park in Rohtak. The Chief Minister also pledged a Rs 21 lakh grant to the Pandit Shriram Sharma Vichar Manch Samiti and proposed further beautification of the park.

(With inputs from agencies.)