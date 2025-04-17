Left Menu

DG NCC's Dynamic Kerala Tour: Engaging Youth for Nation-Building

Gurbirpal Singh, the Director General of the National Cadet Corps, will visit Kerala for five days starting April 19. The visit includes inspecting NCC units in northern Malabar, meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and interacting with cadets to assess training and motivate their nation-building efforts.

Gurbirpal Singh, the Director General of the National Cadet Corps (DG NCC), will embark on a five-day visit to Kerala starting April 19. His itinerary includes an inspection of NCC units located in the northern Malabar region, featuring stops in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Wayanad, the NCC Group's headquarters.

The visit aims to evaluate the activities and engagements of these units. Singh's schedule will also see him meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram to further discuss NCC's role in the state.

During his visit, the DG NCC will interact with cadets, instructors, and local administrative personnel. This interaction is intended to assess the current training standards, understand the challenges faced by the units, and inspire the cadets toward contributing effectively to holistic development and nation-building efforts.

