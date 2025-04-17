Left Menu

Freedom Fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai Honored on 269th Birth Anniversary

Prominent leaders in Tamil Nadu, including Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, paid tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his 269th birth anniversary. The respectful homage highlighted Chinnamalai's significant role in India's freedom movement and his enduring legacy in promoting anti-colonial sentiments.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and numerous dignitaries paid homage to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on the occasion of his 269th birth anniversary.

Governor Ravi praised Chinnamalai as a 'legendary freedom fighter,' emphasizing his role in resisting British colonial rule and his visionary leadership that continues to inspire today. Chief Minister Stalin acknowledged the sustained anti-colonial sentiment in Tamil Nadu as Chinnamalai's legacy.

Several political leaders, including TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai and AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, participated in the tribute by placing floral offerings at Chinnamalai's statue located in Guindy. Social media posts from the Raj Bhavan underscored his lasting impact on India's journey toward becoming a self-reliant nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

