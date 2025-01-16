Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Injured in Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan, a prominent Bollywood actor, was hospitalized early Thursday morning following a confrontation at his residence in Mumbai, the financial hub of India. The altercation resulted in six stab wounds, two of which are reportedly serious, according to local media sources.

Khan was admitted to a nearby hospital around 3:30 a.m., where medical officials, including the hospital's COO Niraj Uttamani, have begun treatment. He noted one injury is alarmingly near Khan's spine, underscoring the potential severity pending further medical evaluation post-surgery.

The perpetrator managed to escape the scene, prompting a police investigation as authorities launch a search operation. Known for his roles in over 70 films, Khan is the son of celebrated individuals, cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, and remains a significant figure in Indian cinema alongside his wife, Kareena Kapoor.

