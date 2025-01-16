AI Revives Epic Battles: A Visual Extravaganza at Pune's Army Day Celebration

Pune turned into a spectacular battlefield as AI-generated visuals brought to life India's grand military history during the 77th Army Day celebration titled 'Gaurav Gatha'. The event featured an exhilarating mix of live combat demonstrations using tanks and personnel, alongside vivid digital displays on giant screens.

Held at the Bhagat Pavilion in Khadki, the show highlighted warfare evolution from the ancient period to the contemporary era, drawing inspirations from the epics 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata', as well as modern wars. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other top military officials were present to witness the spectacle.

The night sky over Pune was lit up by drone shows and combat demonstrations, as life-like images generated through AI narrated stories of valor from across centuries. Described as both awe-inspiring and a homage to India's military prowess, the show infused a strong sense of patriotism among attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)