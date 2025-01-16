Protinex and KBC: A Unique Blend of Knowledge and Health

Protinex, a renowned health nutrition brand under Danone India, has announced a strategic collaboration with India's beloved gameshow, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. This partnership aims to highlight the crucial role of protein in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and is poised to capture the attention of millions.

Viewers of KBC, which broadcasts on Sony Entertainment Television, will see the integration of Protinex's message of holistic health. Each audience member participating in the poll segment will receive a Protinex hamper, enhancing the brand's presence in this celebrated season.

Amitabh Bachchan will also play a part in educating viewers about protein's importance as a macronutrient. This initiative addresses India's significant protein gap and encourages healthier dietary choices, underlining Protinex's commitment to promoting awareness through informative entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)