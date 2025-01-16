Left Menu

Protinex and KBC: A Unique Blend of Knowledge and Health

Protinex, a leading health nutrition brand, partners with India's popular gameshow 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to promote the importance of protein in a healthy lifestyle. The collaboration aims to spread awareness about protein's role and offers exclusive Protinex hampers to audience members during the show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:44 IST
Protinex and KBC: A Unique Blend of Knowledge and Health
  • Country:
  • India

Protinex, a renowned health nutrition brand under Danone India, has announced a strategic collaboration with India's beloved gameshow, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. This partnership aims to highlight the crucial role of protein in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and is poised to capture the attention of millions.

Viewers of KBC, which broadcasts on Sony Entertainment Television, will see the integration of Protinex's message of holistic health. Each audience member participating in the poll segment will receive a Protinex hamper, enhancing the brand's presence in this celebrated season.

Amitabh Bachchan will also play a part in educating viewers about protein's importance as a macronutrient. This initiative addresses India's significant protein gap and encourages healthier dietary choices, underlining Protinex's commitment to promoting awareness through informative entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025