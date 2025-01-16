Rescue Mission: Saving Birds from Kite Manjha in Mumbai

In a determined effort to assist injured wildlife, animal activists in Mumbai have successfully rescued over 60 birds harmed by kite 'manjha' during the Makar Sankranti festival. This initiative was part of a three-day campaign by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and RiWild.

Despite the ban on Chinese manjha across various Indian states, the hazardous practice of using nylon and glass-coated strings persists. These materials pose significant threats to birds and are often discarded irresponsibly, leading to injuries, some of which are fatal, according to Pawan Sharma, founder of RAWW.

The rescued birds underwent medical examinations, with many scheduled for surgeries and rehabilitation. Activists also engaged in recovering and properly disposing of stray 'manjha' to prevent further harm, highlighting the ongoing dangers of such materials to wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)