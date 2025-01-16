Left Menu

Pedaling for a Cause: HindAyan Cycle Expedition 2024

The HindAyan Cycle Expedition, held between February 8-19, spans key cities from Delhi to Pune. It includes major cycling tours and races, promoting cancer awareness and hair donation. The event features professional and amateur cyclists and aims to support healthy transport ideas and the 'Fit India' mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:06 IST
Pedaling for a Cause: HindAyan Cycle Expedition 2024
  • Country:
  • India

The third edition of the HindAyan Cycle Expedition is set to take place from February 8 to 19, covering major cities between Delhi and Pune. According to the organizers, the event will feature a significant 220-km cycling tour from Delhi to Agra along the Yamuna Expressway on February 10, highlighted by the event convenor Vishnudas Chapke.

Participants will experience long expeditions, such as the Delhi to Agra and Mumbai to Pune rides, alongside three-stage races of 100 km each in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district from March 7 to 9. Amateur cyclists can also partake in joy rides across various cities, including New Delhi, Jaipur, and Pune.

A key focus of the HindAyan initiative is to raise awareness for cancer and hair donation. The event will feature hair donation drives in Mumbai and Pune to help create wigs for cancer patients, particularly those facing emotional trauma from hair loss, thereby supporting their identity and confidence. Aligning with the Prime Minister's 'Fit India' Mission, the event also promotes cycling as a sustainable and healthy transport mode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025