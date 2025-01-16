Pedaling for a Cause: HindAyan Cycle Expedition 2024

The third edition of the HindAyan Cycle Expedition is set to take place from February 8 to 19, covering major cities between Delhi and Pune. According to the organizers, the event will feature a significant 220-km cycling tour from Delhi to Agra along the Yamuna Expressway on February 10, highlighted by the event convenor Vishnudas Chapke.

Participants will experience long expeditions, such as the Delhi to Agra and Mumbai to Pune rides, alongside three-stage races of 100 km each in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district from March 7 to 9. Amateur cyclists can also partake in joy rides across various cities, including New Delhi, Jaipur, and Pune.

A key focus of the HindAyan initiative is to raise awareness for cancer and hair donation. The event will feature hair donation drives in Mumbai and Pune to help create wigs for cancer patients, particularly those facing emotional trauma from hair loss, thereby supporting their identity and confidence. Aligning with the Prime Minister's 'Fit India' Mission, the event also promotes cycling as a sustainable and healthy transport mode.

