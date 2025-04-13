Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway Claims College Official's Life

In a tragic incident on the Yamuna Expressway, a college official lost his life when his vehicle collided with a truck, according to police reports on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Rohit Raj, served as the general manager in the HR department at ITS Dental College in the Knowledge Park area. He met with the fatal accident while traveling from Noida to Agra late Saturday night.

Despite being quickly transported to a private hospital, Rohit Raj was pronounced dead by doctors. The authorities have detained the truck involved in the accident, although the driver is currently at large.

