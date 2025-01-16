Mumbai's Safety: Fadnavis Responds to Saif Ali Khan Attack

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, describing it as a serious incident but cautioning against labeling Mumbai as unsafe.

Fadnavis, who oversees the home portfolio, assured that law enforcement actions are underway and pledged governmental efforts to enhance the city's safety. Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following the assault in his Bandra residence, but doctors have confirmed he is now out of danger.

Despite the incident, Fadnavis stated Mumbai remains one of the safest mega cities in India. The Chief Minister's comments came during a media interaction, sparking demands from opposition leaders, including Congress chief Nana Patole, for his resignation over the security lapse.

