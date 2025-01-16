RSS Chief's Strategic Visit to Kerala: Behind Closed Doors

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made a notable entry into Kerala on Thursday, initiating a week-long itinerary filled with internal organizational activities across the state from January 16 to 21, according to an inside source.

Notably absent from any media or public interactions during this visit, Bhagwat will focus on strategic imperatives by meeting exclusively with RSS workers in southern Kerala, the source confirmed.

In alignment with the forthcoming RSS centenary festivities, a student activist assembly is slated for January 17 in Ernakulam's Kolanchery, followed by a full-uniform event with student volunteers. Bhagwat will return to Kerala in February for public engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)