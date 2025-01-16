Left Menu

RSS Chief's Strategic Visit to Kerala: Behind Closed Doors

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Kerala for a week-long organizational tour, avoiding public and media interactions. His agenda includes private meetings with RSS workers and attending events as part of the centenary celebrations. Bhagwat will revisit for public engagements in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:42 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made a notable entry into Kerala on Thursday, initiating a week-long itinerary filled with internal organizational activities across the state from January 16 to 21, according to an inside source.

Notably absent from any media or public interactions during this visit, Bhagwat will focus on strategic imperatives by meeting exclusively with RSS workers in southern Kerala, the source confirmed.

In alignment with the forthcoming RSS centenary festivities, a student activist assembly is slated for January 17 in Ernakulam's Kolanchery, followed by a full-uniform event with student volunteers. Bhagwat will return to Kerala in February for public engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

