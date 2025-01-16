Left Menu

Mystery of 'Samadhi': Police Exhume Gopan Swami's Body for Investigation

Police exhumed the body of 69-year-old Gopan Swami in connection with a mysterious death investigation. Initial postmortem points to natural causes, but detailed results are pending. Family protests the disruption of 'samadhi,' demanding legal action against interference. Cremation is set to proceed with religious rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a case that has sparked both intrigue and controversy, police exhumed the body of 69-year-old Gopan Swami near Neyyattinkara amid claims of attaining 'samadhi.' The investigation follows allegations of foul play surrounding the spiritual leader's death.

The initial postmortem examination suggests that the cause of death was natural, while further analysis is pending to confirm these findings. Authorities have postponed the end of proceedings due to the court's refusal to halt investigative measures, allowing police to explore potential hidden elements.

Meanwhile, Gopan's son, Sanandan, has criticized efforts to interrupt his father's spiritual journey, urging legal consequences for those challenging their beliefs. As the family's statements are reevaluated, the cremation, scheduled with religious leaders in attendance, remains a focal element of the unfolding story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

