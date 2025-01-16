Left Menu

From IT Professional to Saffron Robe: Tom's Transformation into Mahamandaleshwar Vyasanand Giri

Vyasanand Giri, formerly known as Tom, is the son of a former US Army commander who transitioned from an IT career to becoming a spiritual leader at the Maha Kumbh. His journey underscores a shift towards spirituality and Hinduism, becoming a Mahamandaleshwar in the Niranjani Akhara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:37 IST
From IT Professional to Saffron Robe: Tom's Transformation into Mahamandaleshwar Vyasanand Giri
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the sacred environs of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a unique story unfolds as Vyasanand Giri, once Tom, navigates the spiritual realm as a Mahamandaleshwar.

Formerly linked to the US military through family ties, Tom abandoned his IT career for the call of spiritual awakening. Today, he dons saffron robes and carries the title Mahamandaleshwar.

Vyasanand's journey reflects a growing trend of foreigners embracing Hinduism, with Netizens worldwide showing an increasing inclination toward the values of Sanatan Dharma, according to spiritual leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025