From IT Professional to Saffron Robe: Tom's Transformation into Mahamandaleshwar Vyasanand Giri

Amid the sacred environs of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a unique story unfolds as Vyasanand Giri, once Tom, navigates the spiritual realm as a Mahamandaleshwar.

Formerly linked to the US military through family ties, Tom abandoned his IT career for the call of spiritual awakening. Today, he dons saffron robes and carries the title Mahamandaleshwar.

Vyasanand's journey reflects a growing trend of foreigners embracing Hinduism, with Netizens worldwide showing an increasing inclination toward the values of Sanatan Dharma, according to spiritual leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)