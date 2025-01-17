Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Stabbed in Shocking Burglary Attempt
Renowned actor Saif Ali Khan was critically injured in a stabbing incident at his Bandra home, linked to a suspected burglary. While recovering post-surgery, Mumbai Police has launched a massive search effort, forming 20 teams to apprehend the attacker.
In a harrowing incident early Thursday morning, Saif Ali Khan, a celebrated Bollywood actor, was brutally attacked during a suspected burglary attempt at his Bandra residence. The actor, known for films like 'Hum Tum', suffered severe stab wounds and was swiftly taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He remains under close observation in the ICU, according to hospital sources.
Mumbai Police has responded with urgency, forming 20 special teams to hunt down the intruder responsible for the violent attack. DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam, involved in overseeing the investigation, confirmed that the offender accessed Khan's 11th-floor apartment via the fire escape in an apparent robbery attempt, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing probe.
Amid heightened media attention, Saif's family and industry peers have rallied around him, highlighting the profound impact of the assault on those close to him. A statement from Kareena Kapoor Khan, his wife, emphasized the family's need for privacy as they navigate this traumatic situation. The investigation continues, with police actively piecing together details from the night in question.
With inputs from agencies.
