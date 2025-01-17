Left Menu

Singapore President's Historic Odisha Visit: Strengthening Ties and Fostering Innovation

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's two-day visit to Odisha will see the signing of eight MoUs to boost cooperation in sectors such as vocational education, semiconductor industry, and city development. Key agreements involve Singaporean firms, Bhubaneswar's authorities, and other developmental projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:13 IST
Singapore President's Historic Odisha Visit: Strengthening Ties and Fostering Innovation
Tharman Shanmugaratnam Image Credit: Wikipedia

Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Odisha, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. The high-profile visit, scheduled just days before the 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave' on January 28-29, will witness the signing of eight MoUs between Singapore and the Indian state.

Among the agreements to be signed are initiatives focusing on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), aimed at bolstering the state's semiconductor sector. The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development (IDCO) will also unite with Sembcorp to pave the way for a new city development in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore.

In addition to fostering educational and industrial advancements, the visit emphasizes green initiatives and regional development. President Shanmugaratnam will also explore cultural sites like the Sun Temple in Konark and modern facilities such as Bharat Biotech's vaccine plant. The agenda highlights a comprehensive approach to strengthening ties and fostering innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025