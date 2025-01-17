AstroSure.ai Secures $6 Million to Revolutionize Spiritual Tech Market

Vanya Mishra's AstroSure.ai, a spiritual tech firm, has announced a $6 million investment boost from notable investors including Pradeep Dadha, founder and CEO of Netmeds. Launched with a freemium model, the platform has attracted 150,000 users since its beta phase.

AstroSure.ai provides personalized astrology insights using AI technology. The platform addresses market gaps such as transparency and consistent advice while aiming to counter exploitative practices. AstroSure.ai, with its virtual assistant Agastyaa, looks to differentiate itself by relying on original Vedic texts rather than generic data models.

The Indian online astrology market, currently valued at $1 billion, is anticipated to grow significantly by 2030. Vanya Mishra highlights the need for ethical innovation and hyper-personalization as the spiritual tech market evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)