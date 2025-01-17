Entertainment World Mourns the Loss of Legendary Filmmaker David Lynch
David Lynch, acclaimed filmmaker and creator of 'Twin Peaks,' has died at 78. Meanwhile, Drake sues Universal Music Group over defamation. The BAFTA Film Awards nominations are led by 'Conclave,' and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in Mumbai. In addition, Billlie Eilish and Lady Gaga join wildfire relief concerts.
Famed filmmaker David Lynch, known for iconic works such as 'Blue Velvet' and co-creating 'Twin Peaks,' has passed away at the age of 78. Lynch had a distinguished career, receiving several Best Director Oscar nominations. His family publicly expressed their profound grief, describing Lynch's death as leaving a significant void.
In other news, rapper Drake has filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, accusing them of promoting a song with false allegations. The lawsuit concerns Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' which Drake claims falsely portrays him as a criminal, endangering him and his family.
On a brighter note, nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards have been announced, with 'Conclave' leading the pack with 12 nominations. Additionally, a star-studded list including Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga is set for wildfire relief concerts, promising a powerful lineup for a noble cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vizhinjam Conclave 2025: Paving the Path for Global Investment
Gujarat CM Champions 'Brand India' at Quality Conclave
Entrepreneurship Development Conclave 2025: Empowering Entrepreneurs to Transform Livestock Economics
MDIndia and GIAFI Unite for Pioneering Insurance Conclave in Pune
Chintan Shivir 2025: A Conclave for Women's and Children's Welfare in India