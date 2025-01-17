Left Menu

Entertainment World Mourns the Loss of Legendary Filmmaker David Lynch

David Lynch, acclaimed filmmaker and creator of 'Twin Peaks,' has died at 78. Meanwhile, Drake sues Universal Music Group over defamation. The BAFTA Film Awards nominations are led by 'Conclave,' and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in Mumbai. In addition, Billlie Eilish and Lady Gaga join wildfire relief concerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:29 IST
Entertainment World Mourns the Loss of Legendary Filmmaker David Lynch
David Lynch

Famed filmmaker David Lynch, known for iconic works such as 'Blue Velvet' and co-creating 'Twin Peaks,' has passed away at the age of 78. Lynch had a distinguished career, receiving several Best Director Oscar nominations. His family publicly expressed their profound grief, describing Lynch's death as leaving a significant void.

In other news, rapper Drake has filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, accusing them of promoting a song with false allegations. The lawsuit concerns Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' which Drake claims falsely portrays him as a criminal, endangering him and his family.

On a brighter note, nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards have been announced, with 'Conclave' leading the pack with 12 nominations. Additionally, a star-studded list including Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga is set for wildfire relief concerts, promising a powerful lineup for a noble cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025