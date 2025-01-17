Cameron Diaz Makes Triumphant Return in 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx

After stepping away from the spotlight to embrace motherhood, acclaimed actress Cameron Diaz is making a sensational return to the silver screen in the action-comedy thriller 'Back in Action.' This comeback project reunites her with co-star Jamie Foxx, whose persuasive call prompted Diaz's return to acting after a decade-long sabbatical.

Diaz, who put all professional pursuits on hold to focus on her two children with husband Benji Madden, attributed her time away to her commitment to family and personal business ventures. The actress shared with People magazine that the prospect of working with Foxx made the transition back into acting not only appealing but irresistible.

'Back in Action' features a dynamic storyline with Diaz and Foxx portraying former CIA spies drawn back into action when their hidden identities are compromised. This comeback film not only showcases Diaz's comedic chops but also promises to have audiences pondering the secret pasts of their own parents. Directed by Seth Gordon of 'Horrible Bosses' fame, the film also stars Glenn Close and is currently streaming on Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies.)